We're Making History, Says Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino

Twitter's mission is crystal clear and "everyone's invited -- creators, presidential candidates, everyone in between," Yaccarino said in a tweet.

Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:20 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Saturday said that no other platform has the power Twitter has and they are going to make history. Yaccarino, who replaced Elon Musk as Twitter CEO earlier this week, said that week one has been intoxicating.

"No other platform has this power and no other place has the people I've met this week. Stay tuned -- we're making history," she said in a tweet. (Also Read: Twitter To Pay Verified Creators For Ads In Replies, Musk Says)

Twitter's mission is crystal clear and "everyone's invited -- creators, presidential candidates, everyone in between," Yaccarino added.

Yaccarino, former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, also hired Joe Benarroch who worked with her as executive vice president at NBC Universal.

"Week one has been intoxicating. There's absolutely nothing like Twitter, its people, all of you. And I'm here for ALL of it," she further posted. Yaccarino joined Twitter at the time when its US ad sales plunged 59 percent in April and the month of May did not look bright either.

According to The New York Times, Twitter's US advertising revenue for the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May was $88 million, down 59 percent from a year earlier.

"In internal forecasts, the company projected that ad sales would keep declining, handing a tough challenge to its new chief executive," the report noted.

Yaccarino said last month that she is prepared to build Twitter 2.0 and transform the business together with Musk and millions of platform users.

