WeWork

WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies

WeWork is the latest in a string of popular companies to announce plans to incorporate cryptocurrencies in their businesses. Visa Inc said last month it would allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency while PayPal Holdings Inc launched a crypto checkout service on March 30.

The company is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, which retains majority control of the startup.

WeWorkVisa IncPayPal Holdings IncCryptocurrency
