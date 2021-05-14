हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazon

What The Luck: Man orders mouthwash from Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead

A man just got lucky, thanks to a mistake by ecommerce major Amazon. Lokesh Daga, a Mumbai resident, had ordered Colgate mouthwash from Amazon. However, much to his surprise, he reportedly ended up receiving a Redmi Note 10. 

Daga took to the microblogging platform Twitter to share the bizarre incident. In a series of tweets, he tagged Amazon while explaining the fumble of the ecommerce firm. Along with his tweets, he shared a screenshot that showed that he had placed an order of four Colgate mouthwash on May 10. The order total was just Rs 396. 

“Hello @amazonIN Ordered a colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouthwash was in a consumable product returns are restricted and am unable to request for return via the app,(sic)" Daga tweeted. 

 

Along with the screenshot, he also shared the image of the Redmi Note 10, which was delivered to him due to an alleged goof-up by Amazon. The price of the Redmi Note 10 is around Rs 13,000. So, he got an item worth Rs 13,000 by paying just Rs 396. A sweet deal indeed. 

“However on opening the package I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else's. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person,” Daga said. 

Daga, who appears to be an honest man, shared the order belonged to another person who is located in Telangana, according to the invoice he shared on Twitter. 

AmazonRedmi Note 10Mumbai
