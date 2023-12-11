WhatsApp 3 Updates: Pinned Chats, View Once For Audio, And Video Call Health Checkup Rolled Out

New Delhi: WhatsApp is widely rolling out pinned messages feature in iOS that will let Admins to pin chats in the group for all members to read. It is coming in the new update alongside a connection feature for video calls and a “view once” option for voice messages.

Wabetainfo in the new report said, “Although WhatsApp has officially announced these features, some users may receive them over the coming weeks, as mentioned in the changelog on the App Store.”

Pin Message Feature

The Pin message feature in the group chats will give more controls to users. They can choose to keep a message at the top displayed among three distinct durations: 24 hours, 7 days and 30 days.

Although the users have the freedom to cancel out pinned messages as and when they want to do.

Connection Health Checkup for Video Call

The new feature that is coming on the update will help users to check connection health before making a video call for a seamless and uninterrupted experience. You need to simply press long your tile to get a real-time feedback on the quality of your video call connection.

View once for Voice Messages

Adding another security layer for voice messages like text messages, the view once feature will let users to hear audio message only once without having the ability to share, forward, copy, save or record it.

This enhancement adds an extra layer of privacy and security to voice messages, ensuring that the shared content remains exclusive to the recipient for a single opening.