WhatsApp alert! THIS scammy message lets hackers access your chats, account

There is no denying that WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform across the world, with billions of users worldwide. However, the app owned by Facebook is also a treasures trove for unethical hackers who cash in on the plight of WhatsApp users.

Fraudsters have been exploiting WhatsApp users by leaking their chats or selling their personal information on the darknet. In one such attempt, scamsters are using a hack that can steal access to your WhatsApp and can even access your personal messages.

Hackers are sending a text to registered WhatsApp users which reads, “ “Hello, sorry, I sent you a 6-digit code by mistake, can you pass it to me, please? It’s urgent?”, according to a report by Daily Express.

If you get any such message, it’s advisable to avoid it. Otherwise, you can end up losing your data while losing access to your WhatsApp account as well.

Here’s how hackers are attacking WhatsApp users

Firstly, you’ll get a message with a six-digit code, which is actually the verification code generated by WhatsApp at the request of hackers. Now you’ll receive a message from hackers which will try to disguise as one of your friends asking you to share the six-digit code sent by WhatsApp.

However, please note that you should refrain from opening a message from the hackers, and delete them at the first attempt. If you share the code with the hacker then you can lose access to your WhatsApp.