Whatsapp

WhatsApp alerting users to accept updated privacy policy by May 15

WhatsApp drew sharp criticisms when it announced it will be changing the way it shares user data through its platform as part of its updated privacy policy. The updated policy is mainly meant for businesses using its platform, as per the messaging service.

WhatsApp alerting users to accept updated privacy policy by May 15

In what could be a surprise for many users, WhatsApp has started reminding a few of its users about its updated privacy policy and its process from May 15. This comes in the backdrop of WhatsApp facing brickbats over its controversial privacy policies and therefore, it eventually led to the postponement of the date. 

Many users took to Twitter to share screenshots of notifications from WhatsApp reminding its users that they need to accept the new policy before May 15, if they wish to continue using the messaging app.

A user tweeted a screenshot showing a notification within WhatsApp in the ‘Chats' tab that says “We're updating our terms and privacy policy. Tap to review.”

Then it describes its new policy stating that WhatsApp is not changing the privacy of a user's personal conversations. It also reiterates that the privacy policy goes into effect from May 15, 2021, and that users need to accept it in order to continue using WhatsApp after the date. 

WhatsApp drew sharp criticisms when it announced it will be changing the way it shares user data through its platform as part of its updated privacy policy. The updated policy is mainly meant for businesses using its platform, as per the Facebook-owned messaging service, but the app will be allowed to share user details such as their phone numbers and transaction data if the policy is accepted. It also allows WhatsApp to share data with Facebook and its other subsidiaries.

WhatsApp has further said that if users do not accept the new policy by May 15, they wouldn't have full functionality of WhatsApp till they accept.

