WhatsApp bans over 22 lakhs accounts in India in June, here's why

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh accounts of Indian users in June 2022, according to its User Safety Monthly Report. The new report has been published for the month of June in accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and the Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. WhatsApp took action against those accounts that violated the Laws of India or WhatsApp’s Term of Services.

WhatsApp banned the accounts on the authority of complaints received from the users or grievances mechanisms of WhatsApp. WhatsApp reported that over 22 lakh account were banned from the time period of June 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022.

"WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform. In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of June 2022, quotes WhatsApp's spokesperson.

“This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2.2 million accounts in the month of June”, he added.

How does WhatsApp detect abusive accounts?

WhatsApp uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists, experts, researchers, analysts, a team of engineers, and experts in online safety and technology developments to evaluate edge cases. Apart from this, users can also block and report abusive content within the app.