WhatsApp BANS over 23 lakh accounts in India in October for THIS reason -- Details Inside

The platform which has over 500 million users in India banned 31,23,24,000 WhatsApp accounts between October 1 and October 31.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 02:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh accounts in India in October month.
  • These accounts were banned for violating the new IT rules 2021.
  • The platform had received 701 complaint reports in October.

New Delhi: The communication app WhatsApp announced on Wednesday to ban over 23 lakh bad accounts in India in October month for violating the new IT Rules 2021. The platform had received 701 complaint reports in October, for which actions had been taken on 34 complaints.

“In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of October 2022. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in the month of October,” said a WhatsApp spokesperson.

The platform which has over 500 million users in India banned 31,23,24,000 WhatsApp accounts between October 1 and October 31.

What to do if your account is banned

It may be possible that some user accounts have been banned accidentally or not appropriate reason or by misunderstanding. Moreover, they haven’t received any pre-emptive warning. In that case you will see the following message when trying to access WhatsApp - “Your phone number is banned from using WhatsApp. Contact support for help.”

If you feel that your account has been banned accidentally or without any reason, you will need to email the messaging app on “wa@support.whatsapp.com” to further investigate the issue.  

