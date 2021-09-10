WhatsApp big update! Soon, users will be able to hide last seen, profile photos from select contacts

New Delhi: In the past few months, WhatsApp has doubled down on its efforts to bring new features to the popular messaging platform. In one such upcoming update, the social media giant is likely to allow users to hide their last seen and profile photos from select contacts.

Users will be able to select the contacts that they want to hide their last seen WhatsApp status from, according to a report by WABetaInfo - an online portal that tracks the latest updates related to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp shows the last seen of users at the top of the conversation, just below the person’s name. Last seen basically shows when the user was last available on WhatsApp.

The feature also shows if the user is currently active or not on the messaging platform. At present, WhatsApp only allows users to hide their last seen from all their contacts. Users can select between the options such as "Everyone," "My Contacts," and "Nobody".

However, the upcoming feature may let users hide the last seen from specific people. Users will be given a new "My Contacts Except..." option using which they can select the contacts that they don’t want to share their last seen with.

Moreover, users will like to take note that if someone stops sharing the last seen from a contact, then he or she won't be able to see the last seen status of that particular contact as well.

Meanwhile, users will be able to hide their profile photos from specific users. The option to hide photos from select contacts will be available in the same manner as how WhatsApp plans to roll out the "My Contacts Except..." option for last seen status.