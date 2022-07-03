NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp BIG update! Users will soon be able to hide online status from everyone

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will give iOS users the ability to hide their online status from everyone.

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
  • The feature will come in a future update.
  • Users can choose to display their "Last Seen" information to contacts, some people, or no one.

Trending Photos

WhatsApp BIG update! Users will soon be able to hide online status from everyone

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a feature that will give iOS users the ability to hide their online status from everyone. According to WABetaInfo, this feature will come in a future update as it is under development so it cannot be released to beta testers since it is not ready.

As of now, users can choose to display their "Last Seen" information to contacts, some people, or no one. For a future version of the app, WhatsApp will let users follow a similar approach to the online toggle, reports 9To5Mac. (ALSO READ: Boss gets offended over employee's 'Hey' on WhatsApp, netizens react) 

This new privacy feature is being developed at the same time WhatsApp is also readying another important function, the ability to edit a message. (ALSO READ: FCRA Rules: Govt amends Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, allows relatives to send Rs 10 lakh without disclosing it) 

It has been quite a while since the app started letting users delete messages, but it never brought the ability to edit them - which is finally changing in a future update.

The ability to edit and delete messages is also coming to yet another beloved messaging app: iMessage with iOS 16.

Although it drove some controversy, being able to edit and delete a message can be very handy when you misspell a word or send the wrong information to a person in a chat. 

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?