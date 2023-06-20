WhatsApp Brings Two New Privacy Features - Silence Unknown Callers, Privacy Checkup After Call Scam

New Delhi: Ensuring the privacy and safety at the forefront, WhatsApp has now allowed users to silent incoming calls from unknown senders and do privacy checkup. The two new features, announced by the company in the blog post, are the part of WhatsApp’s recent efforts including the recently launched Chat Lock, disappearing messages that vanish, screenshot blocking for view once, etc. to add more layers of privacy in the app.

The new features are important when a lot of customers across the world, especially in India received fake calls from unknown senders on WhatsApp. The unknown numbers were coming from remote countries and aiming to trap customers in the trap.

Two New Features For Privacy –

What Is Silence Unknown Callers Feature?

Silence Unknown Callers is designed to give you more privacy and control of your incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important.

What Is Privacy Checkup Feature?

Privacy checkup will make sure everyone knows about the options of protection on WhatsApp.

This step-by-step feature guides you through important privacy settings to help you choose the right level of protection, all in one place. Selecting ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings will navigate you through multiple privacy layers that strengthen security of your messages, calls, and personal information.