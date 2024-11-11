WhatsApp Bug For Beta Users: Are You Struggling With Green Screen Issue? Here’s How to Fix It

WhatsApp Green Screen Bug Android: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, beta users are facing a major bug that makes their devices unresponsive. Moreover, this bug causes the entire display to turn green and the only fix is to force-close the app reportedly.

The WhatsApp beta version 2.24.24.5 for Android is reportedly causing a specific issue where users experience a green screen upon opening a chat or message. This bug temporarily causes the screen to go completely green as long as the app is active.

Anyone facing the same issue with WhatsApp? Green screen when you open the chats? #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/zwabmH8f3C — JR (@Messisznn) November 9, 2024

It's important not to mistake this issue for the green line problem often seen on OLED screens, where a single row of pixels permanently displays green due to hardware damage. In this situation, the entire screen turns green only when a user opens WhatsApp, and it reverts to normal as soon as the app is closed.

@WhatsApp MY WhatsApp is not working since morning, it's Beta Update, nothing is showing in Chat, after opening any Group or Any Individual Inbox it's Green Screen, Has Uninstalled and restart my phone several times... pic.twitter.com/xAxANHFygU November 9, 2024

However, there is no such issue on the stable version of WhatsApp. Also, this bug is only affecting Android users, as no iOS WhatsApp beta testers have reported this issue. Adding further, some users say the bug remains even after downgrading to the stable version If so, try using WhatsApp on another device, like a tablet, laptop, or iPhone.

How To Fix WhatsApp Green Screen Bug

-Check the Play Store for a newer version of WhatsApp, as the bug might be fixed in the latest update.

-If updating doesn't solve the issue, consider switching back to the stable (non-beta) version of WhatsApp.

-This issue happens in the beta version, causing the screen to turn green when opening any chat.

Uninstalling the beta version and installing the stable version was the only reliable way we found to resolve the green screen bug.

Furthermore, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature which allows users to verify the authenticity of images shared via chat messages online, similar to Google Lens reportedly. The much anticipated 'Search Images on Web' feature will help battle the proliferation of misinformation and misleading content.