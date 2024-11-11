Advertisement
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp Bug For Beta Users: Are You Struggling With Green Screen Issue? Here’s How to Fix It

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
WhatsApp Bug For Beta Users: Are You Struggling With Green Screen Issue? Here’s How to Fix It File Photo

WhatsApp Green Screen Bug Android: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, beta users are facing a major bug that makes their devices unresponsive. Moreover, this bug causes the entire display to turn green and the only fix is to force-close the app reportedly.  

The WhatsApp beta version 2.24.24.5 for Android is reportedly causing a specific issue where users experience a green screen upon opening a chat or message. This bug temporarily causes the screen to go completely green as long as the app is active.

It's important not to mistake this issue for the green line problem often seen on OLED screens, where a single row of pixels permanently displays green due to hardware damage. In this situation, the entire screen turns green only when a user opens WhatsApp, and it reverts to normal as soon as the app is closed.

However, there is no such issue on the stable version of WhatsApp. Also, this bug is only affecting Android users, as no iOS WhatsApp beta testers have reported this issue. Adding further, some users say the bug remains even after downgrading to the stable version If so, try using WhatsApp on another device, like a tablet, laptop, or iPhone.

How To Fix WhatsApp Green Screen Bug 

-Check the Play Store for a newer version of WhatsApp, as the bug might be fixed in the latest update. 

-If updating doesn't solve the issue, consider switching back to the stable (non-beta) version of WhatsApp.

-This issue happens in the beta version, causing the screen to turn green when opening any chat.

Uninstalling the beta version and installing the stable version was the only reliable way we found to resolve the green screen bug.

Furthermore, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature which allows users to verify the authenticity of images shared via chat messages online, similar to Google Lens reportedly. The much anticipated 'Search Images on Web' feature will help battle the proliferation of misinformation and misleading content.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

