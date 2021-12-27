हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp Business to allow users to search for nearby hotels, groceries

New Delhi: WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is rumoured to be working on a new feature that will allow users to look for companies in their area.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to simply look for businesses in their area by filtering them using a new interface. Users will benefit from the functionality when looking for hotels, groceries, clothes, and clothing, among other things.

"There will be a new area called 'Businesses Nearby' when you search for something on WhatsApp: when you select the category, the results of company accounts will be filtered based on your choice," WABetaInfo explained.

Following the introduction of WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.170.12, the page for Business Info has already been modified.

Meanwhile, the firm recently implemented a new privacy feature that prevents unknown contacts from viewing a user's last seen and online status.

WhatsApp users will be able to select their "last seen" status to be visible to everyone, including their contacts, with the exception of a blacklist of certain people.

This new feature is rumoured to be available on both Android and iOS devices.

