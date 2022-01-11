WhatsApp 'Businesses Nearby' feature to bring new element to messaging app; All you need to know

New Delhi: In December 2021, the WhatsApp Business Nearby Search tool was initially mentioned. While it has only been a few days since it was initially spotted, WhatsApp has added Businesses Nearby Search to its stable version for WhatsApp Business app users. It's a tool that allows users with a Business account to use the search tab to look for other businesses, such as restaurants.

Businesses Local Search is a new tool that allows users to search for nearby businesses such as grocery stores, textiles and clothing, and restaurants. There was little to no information about the feature's global availability when WABetaInfo first noticed it. However, both iOS and Android users are now able to access the feature. It's yet unclear whether the feature will be added to the regular WhatsApp app.

How to use WhatsApp Business Nearby feature?

Users must first open the WhatsApp app and then go to the search section to activate the WhatsApp Businesses Nearby feature. They will see additional search filters such as Restaurant, Grocery Store, Apparel & Clothing, and more as they type the search query. Traditional filters such as Photos, Videos, Links, GIFs, Audio, and Documents will be available alongside these new filters. The function will be one of the WhatsApp features that allows the programme to be used for more than just texting.

While the function appears to be designed for Business Account users to learn about additional firms in their area, it may also be used by normal WhatsApp users as a search engine. It may be quite useful in this situation because it would allow people to search for multiple locations nearby. The WhatsApp Business nearby search feature could use the device's location to determine the location and then display results.

WhatsApp is alleged to be removing the WhatsApp Broadcast List and WhatsApp New Group options from conversation in related news. According to another rumour, WhatsApp will preserve the archived message area at the top of the home screen, but will remove the Broadcast List and New Group options from the top right and left of the screen, respectively. To make the chats look cleaner, WhatsApp will remove both options. WhatsApp plans to "eliminate the row where you may open your broadcasts lists and create new groups," according to the report. The WhatsApp Broadcast List and WhatsApp New Group options currently allow users to deliver messages to a large number of people in a short amount of time.

