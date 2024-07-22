WhatsApp Chats To Be Automatically Translated On Android, New Feature In The Works: Reports

New Delhi: Foreign language or a language not known to you might not bother you with WhatsApp's upcoming new feature, that will automatically translate it on Android, said reports.

As per an information shared by WABetaInfo, Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to translate all chat messages, and it will be available in a future update!

"In the article about the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.15.8 update, we announced that WhatsApp is working on a feature to translate messages using language packs. Through this improvement, it will enable users to easily communicate in multiple languages without needing external translation apps. The ability to translate messages instantly during conversations will help maintain the flow of communication, making it easier for users to understand and respond in real-time," wrote WABetaInfo.

"Although this feature is still in development, it seems that WhatsApp is now committed to further enhancing this functionality through new automatic translation options. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.15.9 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on a feature to translate all chat messages!," WABetaInfo added.

Sharing a screenshot, WABetaInfo said that though previously it had explained that the upcoming feature relies on Google's live translation technology to operate directly on the user device, the latest update has made its previous assumption incorrect. WhatsApp is instead working on its in-house technology to support the chat translation, it said.

"Although we shared a screenshot of Google's live translation sheet, which appeared for other reasons, it looks like WhatsApp is actually developing its own in-house technology to support message translation. This approach still preserves end-to-end encryption as their solution will process messages on-device. Therefore, WhatsApp needs to download some language packs to translate messages," WABetaInfo.