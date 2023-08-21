WhatsApp Coming Up With New Text Formatting Tools For Messaging

New Delhi: Messaging platform WhatsApp developing new text formatting tools for messaging, as per online reports. The the soon-to-be-released new feature would include syntax for blocking code snippets, quoting specific text and creating text lists, reports added.

According to WABetaInfo, the "Code Block" functionality should make sharing and viewing lines of code on the platform much more straightforward and readable.



It will be useful for programmers, software developers, and anyone else who shares code snippets with others.

The Meta-owned platform hopes to solve the issue of code snippets being shown in a confusing manner with the help of this tool. The "Quote" function is meant to make it easier for users to go back and read certain chat conversations. The new tool will be distinct from the current quote message function in that it will let users to highlight a particular passage of text.

Users may be able to make a list of items using the third formatting tool. It was revealed last week that the messaging app had begun to roll out an iOS and Android caption message editing function. Within 15 minutes of delivering the message, users can update the captions for movies, GIFs, and documents using this tool. However, only the device from which the message was sent can be used to edit a message with a caption.

Also, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that WhatsApp users can now send photos in HD quality.

HD Photos feature is rolling out globally, with HD Videos also coming soon, the company had said.

With IANS Inputs