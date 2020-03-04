Whatsapp dark mode feature launched for Android and iOS users

New Delhi: Social media platform WhatsApp on Wednesday (March 4) launched dark mode feature to its iOS and Android users. The Facebook-owned messaging app, which has been working on the dark mode feature for a long time, said, "We are very excited to update WhatsApp with the most requested feature from our users everywhere - dark mode," on its blog.

"Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room," the blog said.

Further informing, WhatsApp said When designing dark mode we spent time researching and experimenting with a focus on two particular areas:

Readability: When choosing colors, we wanted to minimize eye fatigue and use colors that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively.

Information Hierarchy: We wanted to help users easily focus their attention on each screen. We did this by using color and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out.

Notably, the feature will benefit about two billion users, as the blog said, "We are excited to share that, as of today, WhatsApp supports more than two billion users around the world."

It also informed the users as to how they can start using the dark mode. They need to follow the instructions given on the blog:

"Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use dark mode by enabling it in system settings. Users on Android 9 and below can go into WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’," WhatsApp said, addding "We hope everyone enjoys dark mode, which is rolling out in the coming days on the latest version of WhatsApp."

"Mothers and fathers can reach their loved ones no matter where they are. Brothers and sisters can share moments that matter. Coworkers can collaborate, and businesses can grow by easily connecting with their customers," WhatsApp added.