WhatsApp Developing Its Own Animated Emojis To Enhance Conversation Experience

New Delhi: Communication app WhatsApp is planning to bring its own set of animated emojis for users to replace ones from iOS and Android. According to the report, the company is working and experimenting with its own animated emojis that can be similar to its competitor Telegram.

WhatsApp Users Will Have Animated Emojis Feature

According to Wabetainfo, the company is developing animated emojis by using the Lottie library. The feature will improve the messaging experience for users by offering more options to enhance the conversation quality and use emojis to express emotions more appropriately.

“WhatsApp has been focusing on improving the quality of life of its users by introducing new features and enhancing the existing ones. One such feature that will improve the user messaging experience is the ability to share animated emojis,” Wabetainfo wrote.

What is Lottie that will be used by WhatsApp for Animated?

WhatsApp upcoming animated emojis will be designed by using Lottie, an optimised library that lets designers easily create animations. These animations are small in size, and it is possible to change their proportions without losing quality.

WhatsApp Upgraded Security Features In the App

The company announced on April 13 adding three security features – account protect, device verification, and automatic security codes in the app in order to provide extra layers of privacy and more control of over the messages.

Account Protect

Account protect feature will provide an additional security of your device if you need to switch your WhatsApp account to a new device. From now onwards, WhatsApp may ask you on your old device to verify that you want to take this step as an extra security check.

Device Verification

Mobile device malware is one of the biggest threats to people’s privacy and security today because it can take advantage of your phone without your permission and use your WhatsApp to send unwanted messages.

Automatic Security Codes

Our most security conscious users have always been able to take advantage of our security code verification feature, which helps ensure you are chatting with the intended recipient.