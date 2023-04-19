Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets PM Modi, Says 'Committed To Investing Across Country'

New Delhi: Apple chief executive Tim Cook finally met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on his visit to India. Cook has shared his meeting with PM Modi on his Twitter handle and thanked him for warm welcome. He further wrote that they shared his vision of the positive impact technology could make on India’s future – from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, they are committed to growing and investing across the country.

Tim Cook has been meeting with wide range of dignitaries from various fields for the last two days during his India visit on the occasion of opening Apple retail stores in India. Earlier, he met Indian veteran actress Madhuri Dixit in Mumbai and relished Maharashtrian popular dish Vada Pav. He later met Indian badminton players such as Saina Nehwal, Srikant Kidambi, etc. and tried his hands in badminton.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Indian visit to open Apple’s first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

Apple Opens Retail Stores In India

Apple has seen phenomenal growth in India with the rising market share in tech products. Apple opened its first retail store in the financial capital of India, Mumbai at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday. Tim cook opened the gates of the first retail store and welcomed the customers with great enthusiasm.

Indian were also excited about the opening of the retail store as long queues seen before the launch of the Apple store. A large number of Apple fans huddled there to click selfies with Apple CEO Tim Cook and employees.

A customer brought his 1984 Macintosh computer at the Mumbai retail store. Tim Cook was surprised at seeing the old mac. His priceless reaction has gone viral on Internet.

Delhi Saket Second Store

Tim Cook will open Apple’s second retail store in India at Saket in New Delhi on Thursday. He landed in New Delhi on Wednesday and met several people before meeting to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He met Mural artist at Delhi‘s Lodhi Art District and understood how he designed his art on iPad. He later went to the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy.