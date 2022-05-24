New Delhi: After Instagram and Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp has now launched a feature that allows users to respond to individual messages using emojis, following a testing period. Users can respond to messages by holding and dragging their fingertips to the appropriate one, similar to how other sites such as Facebook and Instagram do.

Members of the WhatsApp group as well as individual chats will be able to see the feature that shows underneath the text. Users can respond to messages with emojis such as 'Thumbs Up,' 'Red Heart,' 'Laughter,' 'Surprised,' 'Sad,' and 'Thank You.' After someone responds to your message, the user receives a notification with the reaction. Simply reacting does not, however, propel that interaction to the top.

According to WABetainfo, a WhatsApp tracker website, the company is working on a new feature that will allow users to monitor comprehensive reaction information for albums that are automatically produced after sharing several media files in order to improve the service's functionality.

The Meta-backed app currently does not display the media files that have been reacted to once a picture or video has been made automatically. Users will be able to see the reaction on social media without having to open the album with the new functionality.

According to the report, users will be able to see full reaction information for albums that are automatically formed after sharing several media files, as well as a media thumbnail next to the reaction. Although WhatsApp has yet to acknowledge the existence of this new function, it is expected to begin testing in the coming weeks.

According to another report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow users to respond to messages by pressing the '+' button. and personalise the response This new feature will allow individuals to select a suitable emoji for their reactions in addition to the six that are now available.