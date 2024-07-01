New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new Event feature in WhatsApp groups. The new feature is likely to simplify organizing meetings, confirm RSVP status, gatherings and other events directly within the group chats.

The new feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for Android's beta version 2.24.14.9, marking the beginning of its broader availability, as per reported by WABetaInfo. To recall, the Events feature was earlier limited to Community Group chats but WhatsApp is now extending the feature to regular group chats as well with the latest update.

Notably, WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, ensures that all group events are protected by its end-to-end encryption, maintaining user privacy and security.

The new feature lets users create events in group chats by adding details like name, description, date, location, and call information. After creating the event, group members can accept or reject the invitation, and the event creator can update the details if needed.

Moreover, users can also experience larger group video calls and improved business tools after the recent updates. It is important to note that the biggest change is the increase in the participant limit for group video calls. This update applies to both mobile and desktop users.

How To Use WhatsApp Events Feature

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your mobile device.

Step 2: Open a group chat and then:

For Android: Tap the attachment icon.

For iOS: Tap the plus icon.

Step 3: Click on Event.

Step 4: Enter the event name, date, and time.

Step 5: You may add an event description, location, or call link if you wish.

Step 6: Tap the Send icon or Save option.