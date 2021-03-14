WhatsApp feature enables to stay in touch with family and friends, here's how to share location in simple steps

WhatsApp is one of the most used messengers in the world and India is its biggest market. The app continuously adds unique features to it and tries to improve its performance. In its new update, WhatsApp has released a new feature that lets the user track the location of their friends and family with ease.

This feature will be really useful to many of us. Parents are worried about their children and wish to be updated with their location. This new feature from WhatsApp will be really helpful to such parents as they can track down the real-time location of their kids.

If you are meeting your friend in a new city, you can send your location to your friend and meet without any hassle. Let's take a look at how to use this feature in extremely easy steps:

- Open your WhatsApp and go to the chat window of the person you want to share your location with

- Tap on the " + " sign and select the location option here

- You can select from two options: 1) Current location 2) Live location; You can share any of it with your contact

- You need to tap on the send location once you select your option

What is Live Location?

Live location is a real-time location that changes with your movement. This is really useful when you are driving somewhere and you want to keep your relatives about your location constantly.

What is Current Location?

The current location is the exact location where you are situated. This location stays the same no matter which direction you are moving. This can be really helpful in a situation where you want to send a location of your favourite food joint to your friend.