WhatsApp features: From message reactions to new archive, here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming features of WhatsApp

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging app in the world. With its growing user base, WhatsApp has decided to evolve itself with several new features and updates so that users can better experience.

The popular messaging app claims to have over 2 billion users. WhatsApp has its fair share of controversy too in terms of handling privacy. Recently, the company launched a chat history transfer feature and added a Payments Background feature as well.

Check the upcoming features of WhatsApp:

WhatsApp Web message reactions: WhatsApp Web is set to receive a Facebook Messenger and Instagram-like Message reactions feature. WABetaInfo stated that the app is currently working on this WhatsApp Web feature both for Android and iOS. The WhatsApp Web message reactions feature is currently under development.

Picture this, it will allow users to react to specific images in the form of images. Apparently, the feature will roll out both on WhatsApp desktop and WhatsApp Web platforms.

WhatsApp new chat design for iOS: WhatsApp is testing the chat bubbles for the iOS platform and for Android, the new design is complete under the beta app. The new design on WhatsApp beta version 2.21.13.2 for Android shows a larger chat bubble with background colour change.

WhatsApp new archive in multi-device: WhatsApp is expected to come up with a New Archive feature. WhatsApp has released a new archive which will be available when you use multi-device. Currently, it is in beta form.

Report to WhatsApp feature: WhatsApp has spotted another feature called Report to WhatsApp that will eventually forward the last 5 messages when one reports a conversation.

Besides that, the Facebook-owned messaging app has released a new animated sticker pack called Sticker Heist inspired by Netflix’s popular Spanish thriller series Money Heist. The new sticker pack contains a total of 17 stickers.