WhatsApp Flash Call feature: Now you will get call for verification, but it won’t work on THESE phones

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature called WhatsApp Flash Call, which basically functions in a way that it can be used to instantly log in to a new mobile phone with the existing notification method. The WhatsApp SMS-based authentication is already there and now it will come up with a new login mechanism.

Presently, WhatsApp users verify their numbers by just entering a six-digit code and it is automatically entered into the app with the help of Google Play Services on Android. Meanwhile, the new WhatsApp Flash Call login method has come to ease the process for users.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s Flash Call feature was first spotted on WhatsApp beta version 2.21.11.7 of the app. With this feature, WhatsApp instead of sending an SMS with a code will call the user and then automatically end the call once the user is detected.

WABetaInfo further added that the number that makes the call is always different which should make it difficult to trick the system.

Reportedly, the WhatsApp Flash Call feature will help in logging into multiple devices after the multi-device support, but the question to ponder is that will it help in making the process easy or will it make it more difficult and then there could be privacy concerns as well because WhatsApp will ask to give access to the call logs too.

Another disadvantage is that the WhatsApp Flash Call feature will not work on iOS, because of the security and privacy features by Apple.

