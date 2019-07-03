WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook facing technical glitches, media downloads not working in India

And the apps are down again. Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook users are facing problem in logging in, sharing and downloading content, and using the apps in general.

The issue is prevalent across Europe, USA, and Africa. Meanwhile in India, while the WhatsApp chat interface and Instagram posts and stories are working just fine, it's sharing any form of media, including audio and images, which seems to be frozen, Variety reports.

"We're aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement quoted by Variety.

When trying to download pictures on WhatsApp, a notification saying, "Can't download. Please ask that it be resent to you," pops up on the screen.

While downloading media continues to be an issue, sending of files is still active.

Soon after the users started facing issues on the Apps, many social media users flooded twitter complaining about the same, including Shruti Haasan.

"Whatsapp Instagram and Facebook are down - a strange sense of panic and relief what if they just went away ?? That would suck big time and kind of not suck at all!," Shruti wrote.

"Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook down but Twitter still stands, Lol n****s downloading twitter now real quick," another user wrote jokingly.

"All through my stay on Twitter, Twitter has never been down ... Twitter is home," another tweeted.

"Trouble For Mark Zuckerberg As Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Go Down Worldwide We want Gb WhatsApp back, this normal WhatsApp is very boring, we will continue hacking these accounts till we get our Gb back," another user wrote.

Earlier in June, something similar was experienced by Instagram users. Some users reported that they were not able to access Instagram at all, some reported that the platform was not loading feeds, while others could not make any searches. At times, Instagram's website simply displayed a "5xx server error" message.

The app came back online after going down for over an hour early Friday morning.