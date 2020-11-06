WhatsApp launches disappearing messages feature, your chats get auto deleted after 7 days

New Delhi: WhatsApp has launched the much-awaited 'Disappearing Messages' on its platform for both Android and iOS, a feature that lets you automatically delete new messages sent to a chat after seven days when turned on.

In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have the control on the new feature.

"Our goal is to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn't have to stick around forever. That's why we're excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp," the company said in a statement.

When disappearing messages is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days, helping the conversation feel lighter and more private. Once enabled, new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days. The most recent selection controls all messages in the chat.

"This setting won't affect messages you previously sent or received in the chat. In an individual chat, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off. In a group chat, only group admins can turn disappearing messages on or off," WhatsApp said.

If a user doesn't open WhatsApp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

If disappearing messages are turned on, media sent in the chat will disappear, but will be saved on the phone if auto-download is on.

“We’re starting with 7 days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about. The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don’t,” WhatsApp said.