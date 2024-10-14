WhatsApp New Video Calling Feature: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has introduced a new feature to enhance the video calling experience for its users. Now, the users will be able to use the Low-Light Mode option that makes the face in front of the camera enhance the brightness of the face and also surrounding environment is seen clearly to the viewers.

The Low-Light mode is designed to improve video quality during calls in dimly lit settings. In testing, it noticeably boosts brightness, enhancing facial illumination and minimizing graininess that often affects video clarity in darker environments. Hence, your friends and family can see you better, no matter the lighting conditions.

How To Enable Low Light Video Calling Mode On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Start a video call.

Step 3: Expand your video feed to full screen.

Step 4: Tap the 'Bulb' icon in the top right corner to enable Low-Light Mode.

Step 5: To turn off the feature, tap the 'Bulb' icon again.

The Low-Light Mode is available on both iOS and Android versions of WhatsApp. However, the feature is not supported on the Windows WhatsApp app, though users can still manually adjust brightness levels during video calls.

It's important to note that the Low-Light Mode must be activated for each individual call, as there is currently no option to keep it permanently enabled.

Adding further, the Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is introducing new filters and colour themes for video calling. These include options like Warm, Cool, Black And White, Light Leak, Dreamy, Prism Light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, and Frosted Glass.

There are also Duo-tone Background options, which feature themes such as Blur, Living Room, Office, Café, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration, and Forest.

Adding further, users can choose from 20 different colour theme options to customize individual chats, making it easier to distinguish between personal, work, and group discussions.