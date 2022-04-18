WhatsApp may let users dictate messages via smart glasses, here’s how

New Delhi: WhatsApp users will be able to dictate messages using smart glasses in the near future. The feature appears to be connected to Facebook Assistant and will only work with Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses.

The latest WhatsApp Beta 2.22.9.13, which includes a variety of data showing that WhatsApp is creating a feature that would allow users to dictate messages through Facebook Assistant on particular wearable devices, was discovered by the XDA-Developers team.

The new feature will allow Ray-Ban Stories owners to dictate messages into the device's microphone, according to the report. It will allow users to give Facebook Assistant commands. The smart assistant will send a WhatsApp message to a friend straight away.

In September, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, announced the debut of its first pair of smart glasses in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban. Ray-Ban Stories have a low-profile design and will feature two 5-megapixel cameras for taking photos and movies.

The in-frame speakers and microphone will also let users listen to music and take phone calls. The glasses will include a leather hard-shell charging case and will weigh less than 50 grams.

Meanwhile, Meta is rumoured to be working on AR glasses as part of its Project Nazare effort, which is set to launch in 2024. The initial model will be released in two years, followed by a "lighter, more advanced" model in 2026, and a third model in 2028.

Because of the more expensive materials, Meta's AR glasses are projected to cost more than the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, which costs $299.

The next AR glasses from Meta are anticipated to work without the use of a smartphone. It will have an outside camera, stereo audio, and the ability to connect with other users' holograms, just like previous smart glasses. According to sources, it will run on Android and provide "full" AR, including 3D images and eye-tracking.

