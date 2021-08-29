हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
whatsapp features

WhatsApp may soon get quick message reactions like Messenger; check details here

The feature is still under development and will be released for beta testers in a coming update, WABetaInfo added.

WhatsApp may soon get quick message reactions like Messenger; check details here

Facebook-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp might soon get quick message reactions just like the company's other social media platforms- Messenger and Instagram DM.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on bringing reactions to its platform.The feature is not available yet, but after it will be officially launched, users will be able to react to the messages in the form of emoticons.

WhatsApp might launch the feature on all platforms - Android, iOS and desktop, reported WABetaInfo, a portal that tracks developments on the messaging application.

The feature is still under development and will be released for beta testers in a coming update, WABetaInfo added.

This will help the users to send an instant expression to a message without sending an actual follow-up message.

As with most of the WhatsApp features, users will not get this feature on an older version of WhatsApp, rather they will need to upgrade to the latest version.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
whatsapp featuresWhatsappWhatsApp quick message reactions
Next
Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 to come with Phantom Silver and Lavender colours in India

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Breaking News: Bharat Biotech rolls out first commercial batch of Covaxin from new plant