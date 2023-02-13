topStoriesenglish2572772
Whatsapp May Soon Let Users Send Images in Original Quality on Desktop Beta

With the new feature, users will no longer have to worry about their images losing quality or resolution while sending them, reports WABetaInfo.

Last Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 12:29 PM IST|Source: IANS

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to send images in their original quality, on Desktop beta.

With the new feature, users will no longer have to worry about their images losing quality or resolution while sending them, reports WABetaInfo.

When the feature will be available to the beta testers, they will still be able to send images using the standard compression method, which will be useful for those who want to save storage space.

The ability to send photos in their original quality is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the desktop application, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this feature for Android beta.

The feature will provide users more control over the quality of photos they send, especially when sending the photo in its original quality is necessary.

In December last year, WhatsApp was reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users the ability to report status updates on desktop beta.

