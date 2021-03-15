हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Whatsapp

WhatsApp Messenger Room: Here’s how to make video calls to 50 people at a time

A user can create rooms where larger groups can collectively be on a video chat by using the Messenger app or by opening the Messenger website in mobile or web browser. They can then send invite links to their contacts and group chats in WhatsApp so they can join these rooms, even if they don’t have a Facebook account or the Messenger app.

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature called the ‘Messenger Room’ which allows users to carry out a group video call with up to 50 people simultaneously.  

A user can create rooms where larger groups can collectively be on a video chat by using the Messenger app or by opening the Messenger website in mobile or web browser.

They can then send invite links to their contacts and group chats in WhatsApp so they can join these rooms, even if they don’t have a Facebook account or the Messenger app.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web or Desktop

Step 2: Go to the individual chat you want to select for the video call.

Step 3: Tap on the attachments icon on the screen

Step 4: Click on the ‘Rooms’ option

Step 5: Tap on the ’Continue in Messenger’ option

Step 6: The application will send you a link that you can send to your contacts so that they can join the same room by simply clicking on that particular link 

The ‘Messenger Room’ feature will only work for groups that have more than five members.

