New Delhi: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is working on a new feature to make the Meta AI chatbot even more amazing. The Meta-owned messaging platform is planning to bring an update which will allow users to create their personalised avatars using Meta AI, as reported by WABetaInfo.

Moreover, users can also use them as stickers and profile pictures. However, this feature is currently under development.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.14.13: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on an optional feature to allow users to generate images of themselves using Meta AI, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/3SE9pjOx6a pic.twitter.com/UtVhG0RROn — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 1, 2024

How This WhatsApp Feature Could Work?

The much anticipated feature lets users create AI images from a single set of photos. Meta AI will check these photos to ensure the generated images accurately reflect the user’s appearance. Users will have full control over this feature and can delete their setup photos anytime in the Meta AI settings.

How to Create an Avatar With a Photo On WhatsApp?

Step 1:

Open the App: Start by opening the app where you want to create your avatar. Tap on More Options (usually represented by three dots or lines).

Step 2:

Go to Settings: Select Settings from the dropdown menu.

Step 3:

Start Avatar Creation: Tap on Avatar, then select Create your Avatar.

Step 4:

Begin the Process: Tap Get Started.

Step 5:

Enable Camera: Allow the app to access your camera by tapping Allow Camera, then tap Take Photo.

Step 6:

Capture and Confirm Photo: Take a photo by tapping the camera button. You can retake the photo or choose to create your avatar manually.

Step 7:

Customize Your Avatar: Select a skin tone and tap Next. Make further edits if needed or tap Done to finalize your avatar.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to pin messages within chats and groups. The feature might be useful for users as it will allow users to pin important messages to the top of the chat, reports WABetaInfo.