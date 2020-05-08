WhatsApp new feature may allow users to link account with multi-devices: Report

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to link their WhatsApp account on multiple devices.

In other words, WhatsApp users can have the same account in several devices.

Spotted first by WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the latest WhatApp beta is available in version 2.20.143 beta for Android.

I've talked about multi device support for future versions. WhatsApp already shows the string "Use WhatsApp on other devices", suggesting that other devices will be able to use the same account in future.

The connection to the internet won't be necessary for the main device! pic.twitter.com/DpdfxSo3it — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 2, 2020

"WhatsApp is working, since the last year, on a new feature that allows to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time. It means that you won’t be disconnected from your main device when you try to log in from a different phone," WABetaInfo wrote.

The Facebook-owned last week doubled the number of participants in a video or voice call from four to eight people at a time on its platform. To access the new limit on WhatsApp calls, all participants in a call need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp available on iPhone or Android.