WhatsApp New Feature: Now users can archive chats even after new messages

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has come up with a new feature called Archived chats that will let users focus on important messages instead of every other message that pops up on the platform.

WhatsApp today said that it is rolling out new settings for archived chats which will provide more control to the users over their inbox and there will be plenty of options to organise the Archived Chats folder.

WhatsApp Archived Chats allows users to organise private messages and prioritise important conversations, the company said in a statement.

WhatsApp further said that many users have been demanding that archived messages should hide in the Archived Chats folder, instead of making it to the main chat list.

Picture this, it means that any message thread which seems to be archived will continue to stay in the Archived Chats folder, even if a new message is sent to that thread.

If a user chooses to unarchive the conversation, then only it will appear otherwise it will stay tucked away permanently. WhatsApp users will get an option to answer on how archived chats worked before the update.

WhatsApp said in a statement, "We know that not everything always needs to be front and centre for you. We want to make sure that WhatsApp remains a private and secure place where you can speak to the people who are most important to you and where you’re in control of your messages."

The messaging platform has been testing this feature for quite some time now and in 2019, the beta version was unveiled but then it was taken back.

