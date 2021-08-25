WhatsApp new feature! Users soon might be able to react to messages with emojis

New Delhi: WhatsApp could soon launch a new feature that could allow users to react to the messages with emojis. The reaction feature with emojis for conversations will let users provide a quick response to the messages they receive on the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

The in the works feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, which reported that the details about the emoji response feature were found in the source code of the latest version of WhatsApp’s latest Android app.

Using the upcoming feature, users will be able to react to the messages without even opening the virtual keyboard. The messaging platform will let you send emoji replies if you press the message for a blink.

While WhatsApp is yet to add the feature, its rivals such as Signal and iMessage already allow users to respond to messages in a jiffy via emojis. Notably, business communication platforms such as Slack or Microsoft Teams also allows users to react with emoji to personal or group messages.

The new feature is likely to save some time for WhatsApp users who are often busy and don’t want to reply with an entirely new message.

If WhatsApp gives the option to select from multiple emojis that you want to send as a response, then WhatsApp Groups members can use the upcoming functionality for creating polls as well.

WABetaInfo also reported the feature is in an advanced stage of development and could be rolled out to the Android, iOS and Desktop versions of the messaging app.

The emoji feature could be just another feature that WhatsApp intends to bring to the popular messaging platform. The social media giant is also testing several new features such as multi-device support, transfer of conversations from Android to iOS, and more.