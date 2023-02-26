topStoriesenglish2577234
WhatsApp Now Let Beta Users Keep Messages From Disappearing

With the new feature, beta testers can now prevent the expiration of certain disappearing messages by using the "Keep" option.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 01:14 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to keep messages from disappearing on iOS and Android beta. This feature is rolled out to some beta testers after installing the latest beta version of the application from the Play Store and the TestFlight app, reports WABetaInfo. With the new feature, beta testers can now prevent the expiration of certain disappearing messages by using the "Keep" option. Kept messages are marked with a bookmark icon within the chat bubble and they are also listed within the "kept messages" section.

Moreover, users in the conversation will still be able to control this feature. Users can unkeep messages in the chat by using the "unkeep" option, however, the group admins might be the only people with the ability to keep a message from disappearing if they have restricted who can edit the group info. The ability to keep messages from disappearing is currently available to some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming days, the report said.

