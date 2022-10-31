How to hide WhatsApp online status? The instant messaging app WhatsApp has made life easier when it comes to chatting with our near and dear ones and even for official purposes. WhatsApp by default gives users the ability to check whether their message has been delivered or not and even they can know if their messages have been read or not. A double tick means the messages have been delivered and a double blue tick means the messages have been read. Similarly, WhatsApp also allows users to see whether people in their contacts are online or not. But not all people like it. Many WhatsApp users want to keep their online status secret or hidden and WhatsApp came out with this feature in August 2022.

The feature enables users to choose who can see when they're online. "Seeing when friends or family are online, helps us feel connected to one another, but we’ve all had times when we wanted to check our WhatsApp privately. For the moments you want to keep your online presence private, we’re introducing the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online," said WhatsApp on its blog.

So if you are among the Android/iPhone WhatsApp users who want to hide their online status, below is the step-by-step guide for you:

> Open your WhatsApp - tap on three dots on the top right side

> Tap on Settings - then go to Privacy

> In the Privacy option, tap on Last seen and online

> Here you will see four options under the 'Who can see my last seen' column and these are 'Everyone, My contacts, My contacts except... and Nobody. So select one of them according to your need.

> Below that, you will see two options under the 'Who can see when I'm online' and these are 'Everyone and Same as last seen'. Select any of them as per your requirement and that's it.

You have just modified your privacy settings for hiding online WhatsApp status and can now use your WhatsApp without worry.