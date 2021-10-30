WhatsApp Pay Cashback Offer: Get Rs 51 up to 5 times for paying just Re 1

New Delhi: This Diwali, WhatsApp is going Santa with this cashback offer from WhatsApp Pay. WhatsApp Pay is being promoted by the popular chat messenger by offering a rebate of INR 51 every transaction. There's also no limit to how much money you may give to someone using its service. As a result, you may pay your friend Re 1 and receive 51 rupees in return. That is a simple approach to make money.

In beta channel mode, the promotional offer is available. Because this WhatsApp promotion is available for the first five transactions, users can get up to 255 rupees. You can get guaranteed INR 51 per transaction for each of the five transactions. The money will be deposited immediately into your bank account, which you have linked to the WhatsApp Pay service. For the time being, the promotion appears to be limited to Android smartphones.

WhatsApp Pay cashback offer

Since the service's launch in India, this appears to be an aggressive push for WhatsApp Pay. WhatsApp Pay has been around for a while but has unable to gain traction. WhatsApp appears to be following Google Pay's lead in drawing new users to its network.

Google Pay used to rely on the idea of delivering cashbacks as a method to attract more customers to its service a few years ago. On every transaction, Google Pay used to reward customers with scratch cards, some of which paid cashback, while others gave coupons and other benefits. Similar cashback offers are also made by PhonePe in order to attract more people to its platform.

WhatsApp Pay: How to set up

- On any WhatsApp chat, click the "Re" icon in the text area.

- You will receive a notification from WhatsApp to add the payment method, which you must click.

- Select a bank from the list.

- You should also double-check that your WhatsApp number matches your bank's registered mobile phone.

If you continue, an SMS will be sent to your phone number to verify your identity.

- If you already have a UPI PIN, all you have to do now is enter it to activate your service. If this is your first time using UPI, you'll need to create a new PIN.

