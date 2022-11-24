topStoriesenglish
WhatsApp Polls for desktop users: Check Step-by-Step guide to use new feature in group and individual chats

Continue reading to find out the new feature of Meta-owned instant messaging feature WhatsApp.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

WhatsApp Polls for desktop users: Check Step-by-Step guide to use new feature in group and individual chats

New Delhi: The ability to create polls on a desktop has now been added to WhatsApp; the feature was previously only available on iOS and Android. It is possible to establish a poll within an individual or group chat on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, and you may add up to 12 alternatives after typing your question, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

According to the article, the feature is encrypted end-to-end. Here is the image that WABetaInfo posted.

Here's the step-by-step guide to using the feature on the Desktop:

- Open WhatsApp

- Open the chat box.

- Click on the create polls option.

- Fill up the question and option.

- You can add a maximum of 12 options.

- Click on the send option.

