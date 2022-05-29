WhatsApp push notification bug fixed for desktop users

New Delhi: WhatsApp's desktop users are getting a bug fix update. This is to address the issue with WhatsApp Desktop clients receiving push notifications. While using the stable version of WhatsApp Desktop, they've been complaining about a difficulty with push notifications. With an update, the instant messaging app has now fixed the glitch.

“A lot of users were experiencing an issue with WhatsApp Desktop: they were unable to receive push notifications from the desktop client. In fact, even fast research on Twitter confirms that several people couldn’t receive push notifications and they were looking for news and a solution,” mentions WABetaInfo on his page.

"WhatsApp has officially pushed a fix in the WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2219.2 update a while ago, therefore beta testers have already started receiving alerts since this issue was completely fixed." Nonetheless, it appears that the same patch will be included in the stable version with build number 2.2218.8. If you're having the same problem, open WhatsApp Desktop and update to the most recent version," he said.

He further added, “If push notifications still don’t show up when using the latest update for any other reason, you may also consider switching to the beta version, where people are not experiencing the issue anymore. Since the release of the beta program, nobody complained about critical bugs in the beta version, so it is really safe to install.”

WhatsApp is also introducing comprehensive reply information for automatic albums. The beta testers have been handed this. It is now available to Android beta testers, while it was previously available to iOS beta testers.

"With the previous version, it was impossible to tell which photo or video had elicited a reaction without first viewing the automated album. "Detailed response information is finally available thanks to the new beta version, and beta users can already see a media thumbnail right within the reaction info screen that indicates which media in the album has a reaction," according to WABetaInfo.