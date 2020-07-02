WhatsApp releases contact-adding QR codes, animated stickers and many new features

Facebook-owned popular messaging app WhatsApp announced on Wednesday (July 1) that it will be getting the Animated Stickers, QR codes, Dark mode for web and desktop, improved video calls, and disappearing status feature for KaiOS. According to Whatsapp, the new features will be rolled out for both Android and iOS apps in the coming weeks.

Let's take a look at the functions of the newly released features.

QR codes - With the new QR code feature, the users will just need to scan and save the numbers. This will make the whole process easier and and time-saving as the users will be allowed to just scan someone’s QR code to add them to your contacts. The users will not have to type out the numbers anymore.

Animated Stickers - The launch of Animated Stickers feature will make the chatting experience more interactive as users will get animated sticker packs to choose from and they can view, save, star, send and forward the animated stickers after downloading them.

Dark mode for the web - The Dark Mode of WhatsApp for Android and iOS was launched few weeks ago and the same feature has now come to the web version of the messaging app.

Enhanced group video calls — The group video call limit has been extended by WhatsApp to eight from four and the company has also added some special features to it. The users will now get the option to focus on any one of their contacts by simply pressing and holding to maximize a participant's video to full screen.The group chats will now have a video icon too.

Disappearing Status feature for KaiOS - This feature has been rolled out by WhatsApp for Android and iOS users.