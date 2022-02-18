WhatsApp reminds users of its Payments feature by THIS message

New Delhi: WhatsApp Payment has been available on the Meta-owned instant messaging app for some time. However, it has not been as popular as WhatsApp may have planned, and WhatsApp Payments is nothing near the apps it aimed to compete with, such as Google Pay, Paytm, and others. WhatsApp previously announced a Rs 51 referral bonus for those making their first purchase, and now the firm is doing something else to draw people's attention to the feature.

WhatsApp is now informing users about the payments feature via a Status update. The status merely reminds consumers that the app's payments feature is now available.

The status is separated into three stories, noting that users can either scan a UPI QR code to make purchases on shops, and pay their contacts utilising the payment option next to attachments within the chat. The first half of the tale begins, "Introducing payments on WhatsApp."

WhatsApp users can pay their contacts by scanning any QR code from the app's homescreen or by navigating to a chat and clicking the rupee symbol.

Last year, it was discovered that WhatsApp was developing a function that would allow users to earn Rs 51 payback on referrals. When a person signs up for WhatsApp payment through a friend's referral link, they will receive Rs 51 in cashback.

The Rs 51 cashback was only available to Android users, and the service was only in beta. By sending money to different contacts, users can receive a guaranteed payback of Rs 51 up to five times.

The amount that customers must transfer for this cashback has not been determined by WhatsApp. In other words, a person can transfer Rs 1 and receive Rs 51 in return. When you make the payment, the Rs 51 is immediately credited to your account.

Live TV

#mute