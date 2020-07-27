WhatsApp rival Telegram launches cool new features; lets users send 2GB files - Check out fresh updates

New Delhi: WhatsApp`s closest rival Telegram has rolled out slew of new features including profile videos, 2 GB file sharing, improved people nearby, and more.

Check out the new features in Telegram

Sending large files

Telegram users can now send unlimited numbers of media and files of any kind – up to 2 GB each.

Profile Videos

In a blog post, Telegram said that now users can upload a video to their profile and choose any frame for their static profile picture in chats.

“Same as with any videos you upload, our media editor will help you enhance quality – or decorate yourself with animated stickers. As your mood changes, you can quickly switch back to a previous profile photo or video by tapping ‘Set as Main’. Great for rewinding time and staying young forever,” the blogpost said.

Soften Skin

Any photo or video you take with the front-facing camera now has a soften skin option in the media editor.

Improved People Nearby

When people contact you via the People Nearby section, you will see how far away they are. And when you start a chat with someone nearby, Telegram will suggest a greeting sticker.

Mini-thumbnails

The new thumbnails also appear in notifications and message search results. You can hold on a profile picture in the chat list to preview messages without opening the chat.

Filter New Chats from Non-Contacts

You can try the new switch in Privacy & Security settings to automatically archive and mute new chats from people not in your contacts. You can access these chats anytime from the Archive folder and bring them back to the main chat list in a tap.

Group Stats

Owners of large groups with over 500 members can now view beautiful, detailed graphs about their activity and growth. Group stats also show a list of top members by number of messages and average message length.

Android Extras

On Android, the music player has been redesigned with sleek new icons and an expandable track list.

Multiple Accounts on Telegram Desktop

Telegram lets you stay signed in on 3 accounts from different phone numbers without logging out. The feature which was earlier there for mobile users is coming to the multi-platform Telegram Desktop.