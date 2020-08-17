WhatsApp rival Telegram turns 7, adds adds video call support

New Delhi: WhatsApp's closest rival Telegram completed seven years on August 14 and announced the much awaited video call functionality in all its desktop and mobile apps.

"Today marks seven years of Telegram. In 2013, we began as a small app focused on secure messaging and have since grown into a platform with over 400M users...We've heard you as well, and will continue to develop features that make Telegram much more than just a messaging app. Today we're adding the one you've been asking for – fast and secure video calls," the company wrote in its blog.

The feature, currently available in Telegram beta, will officially arrive with version 7.0 of the application.

Users can start a video call from their contact's profile page, and switch video on or off at any time during voice calls.

Like all other video content on Telegram, the end-to-end encrypted video calls support picture-in-picture mode, allowing the users to scroll through chats and multitask while maintaining eye contact.

The app will show four emoji on screen for the user and the call partner. If both have the same four emoji, the call is encrypted. In addition, Telegram has also added more animated emoji options for commonly used emoji. If you type any of these emoji in chat, a larger, animated version will appear instead.

“Video calls will receive more features and improvements in future versions, as we work toward launching group video calls in the coming months. But for this midyear milestone, you can now enjoy a little one-on-one time with those closest to you, whether they're in the other room or on another continent,” Telegram wrote.