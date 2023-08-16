WhatsApp Rolling Out AI Stickers Feature On Android Beta

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to create and share AI stickers on Android beta.

Beta users will now see a new 'Create' button when opening the keyboard within the sticker tab, reports WABetaInfo.

When users select this button, they will be asked to enter a description that will be used to generate a sticker.



The platform will then provide a set of AI stickers generated by the given description.

"Al stickers are generated using a secure technology offered by Meta," the report said.

If users think that a sticker is inappropriate or harmful, they can even report it to Meta.

This feature is expected to be helpful as users will be able to create stickers that are personalised and relevant to their interests, experiences or conversations.

The AI stickers feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android, and is rolling out to more users over the coming weeks.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform WhatsApp had started to roll out a new multi-account feature on Android beta, which allows users to add additional accounts to the app.

This feature will help users to keep their private chats, work conversations and other chats all in one application.

It was also reported that the Meta-owned platform had started working on a new passkey feature for account verification on Android beta.

A passkey is a short sequence of numbers or letters that is used to verify users' identity.

It also serves as a kind of security code that makes sure that only authorised devices can be verified.