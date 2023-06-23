topStoriesenglish2625870
WhatsApp Rolling Out New Icons For Communities & Groups On Android Beta

Earlier, the icon for the community appeared with rounded edges, to make it easy to distinguish it from other conversations.

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out new icons for communities and their linked groups, on Android beta.

Earlier, the icon for the community appeared with rounded edges, to make it easy to distinguish it from other conversations, reports WaBetaInfo.

Additionally, one of the groups connected to the community was shown with several group icons, demonstrating that it is a group connected to others and that it is part of a community.

However, with the new icons for communities and their linked groups, the platform is enhancing the ability to differentiate them from other types of chats.

With the new update, a megaphone icon with the community icon positioned behind it is now displayed for the community announcement group.

Also, the group associated with that community follows the same concept, with the community icon always showing behind the group icon.

These new changes will help users easily identify communities and their linked groups directly from the chat list.

"Note that these refreshed icons are only visible to certain beta testers as they are available to selected beta users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store," the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out an enhanced media picker with numbered thumbnails on Android beta.

