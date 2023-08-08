WhatsApp Rolling Out Screen-Sharing Feature During Video Call, Announces Mark Zuckerberg

New Delhi: Meta has recently announced a new feature that will enable users to share their screens during video calls on WhatsApp. This addition comes as a valuable tool for users who wish to display their screen content to the person they are conversing with on a call. Much like the screen sharing capabilities found in applications like Microsoft Teams or Zoom, this feature allows for the presentation of notes or visual materials during WhatsApp video calls.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, shared this exciting development during a broadcast on Instagram. He stated, "We're introducing the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp." This feature has already been introduced in the beta phase of WhatsApp's program, permitting users to share their smartphone screens with their call partners.

The incorporation of screen sharing augments the functionality of WhatsApp's video call platform, enhancing its versatility and utility. Users can now seamlessly present information, collaborate on projects, or engage in discussions that require visual aids directly within the context of their video calls. This feature aligns WhatsApp with other prominent communication platforms that offer similar screen sharing capabilities.



By permitting screen sharing, Meta aims to provide a comprehensive and convenient communication experience within its ecosystem. As individuals increasingly rely on digital platforms for remote interactions, the ability to share screens not only simplifies communication but also facilitates effective virtual collaboration.