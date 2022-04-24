हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp rolls out ability to add 32 participants to group calls

The new WhatsApp update includes a redesigned interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms.

WhatsApp rolls out ability to add 32 participants to group calls

New Delhi: In a bid to make group calling better, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will now reportedly support up to 32 participants in group voice calls. According to 9To5Mac, with version 22.8.80 of the app, users will now be able to participate in group voice calls with up to 32 people.

This update includes a redesigned interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms.

In addition, this new version of WhatsApp for iOS has an updated design for voice message bubbles and info screens for contacts and groups. There`s also a new tweak when accessing your favorited media in the gallery.

The messaging platform is readying a lot of new features for the coming months, such as Reactions, increased size files users can send, community function, and more.

WABetaInfo recently discovered that the developers are readying Reactions 2.0 to its desktop version. This means that in a future update users will be able to react to a message with any emoji they want, the report said. Also Read: Explained: Here’s what HDFC Bank’s 1550% dividend means for shareholders

The report mentioned thatAWhatsApp keeps working on the ability to remove the expiration date of a disappearing message. Also Read: iPhone 12 price cut! Apple smartphone’s rate drops to Rs 39,999, check offer details

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp CommunitiesWhatsApp new feature
Next
Story

iPhone users, Alert! Apple will soon remove several apps from App Store, here’s why

Must Watch

PT1M10S

J&K Terror Attack: Encounter between terrorist and army ends