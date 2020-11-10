WhatsApp rolls out Shopping Button – Here is what it means and how it will benefit you

New Delhi: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to businesses that will replace the old calling button with a shopping button. This will let people discover a particular business’ catalog to find out what they are offering.

The feature will be available starting today.

The shopping button on Android and iPhone gives WhatsApp users direct access to the catalog on the WhatsApp Business app. This also gives the users wider access to the button directly from their chat, thus making it easier for them to explore products and services while chatting directly.

To make the shopping button available to customers, you must have an account registered to the WhatsApp Business app and have set up a catalog. If you meet those requirements, the shopping button will automatically appear to your customers in their chats with you, the instant messaging app says.

How to create and maintain a catalog in Android

Open the WhatsApp Business app

Go to More options.

Open Business tools, then Catalog.

If creating a new catalog, tap ADD ITEM.

Tap the green plus icon, then Add Images.

Tap Gallery to upload images from your Photos or Camera to take new images.

You can upload upto 10 images.

Provide a product or service name.

You can also provide optional details such as price, description, website link, and product or service code for the uploaded product.

Tap SAVE.

How to create and maintain a catalog in iOS

Open the WhatsApp Business app.

Go to Settings.

Open Business Settings, then Catalog.

If creating a new catalog, tap Add Product or Service.

Tap the blue plus icon or Add to Catalog. Then, tap Add Images.

Tap Choose Photo to upload images from your Photos or Take Photo to take new images.

You can upload up to 10 images.

Provide a product or service name. You can also provide optional details such as price, description, website link, and product or service code for the uploaded product.

Tap Save.