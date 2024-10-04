New Delhi: WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned messaging platform has introduced a set of features of status updates which makes it easier for users to interact. You can now like someone’s status, reshare a status you’ve been mentioned in and even tag or mention others privately in your own updates. These changes aim to give users more ways to connect through status updates.

People may sometimes miss important status updates, according to WhatsApp. To help with this, the platform encourages users to privately mention those closest to them. This is to ensure they see the update and can easily reshare with their own audience.

As stated in WhatApp’s blog post, "Make sure those closest to you see your status, and let them reshare it easily with their audience, by privately mentioning them." When someone is mentioned in a status update, they'll be notified privately and the mention will not appear on the status itself.

How can you like a status on WhatsApp?

Status likes on WhatsApp are simple and quick to use. You can like someone’s status with just a single tap and the same goes for liking updates from your contacts. It’s an easy way to show appreciation for someone’s status without having to send a message.

Are WhatsApp status likes visible to everyone?

No, status likes on WhatsApp are completely private. Only the person whose status you liked will be able to see the like in their list of viewers, ensuring your engagement stays personal.

These features are already available on Instagram stories and now being introduced to WhatsApp by meta. The rollout has began and it will be available for users widely soon. WhatsApp also mentioned, “We’ll be bringing more features to Status and the Updates tab over the next few months to make it easier to stay closest to those who matter most.”